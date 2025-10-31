Moves to erase Prince Andrew's name from street, though Lisburn tree to remain untouched - 'Carrickfergus can't commemorate people who brought the Royals into disrepute', say local DUP
Streets are named after Prince Andrew in Co Antrim and Co Tyrone, in addition to a couple in Belfast.
Carrickfergus is home to Prince Andrew Way, a lengthy thoroughfare that borders several housing developments and forms part of a route from the town into the countryside, while the village of Moygashel near Dungannon has residential street Prince Andrew Crescent.
DUP politicians in Carrickfergus are now demanding the lengthy road be renamed, stating the town can’t “commemorate individuals whose conduct has brought the Royal Family into disrepute”.
However a tree ceremonially planted by the king’s brother in Lisburn to mark the 400th anniversary of the city won’t be touched – though there was no confirmation about what would happen to a plaque marking the fact Andrew was the one wielding the shovel in 2009.
Said a Lisburn and Castlereagh Council spokeswoman: “In line with our sustainability strategy we would not be removing [the tree]. We have contacted the Northern Ireland Office and await feedback.”
In Carrickfergus, the DUP have lodged a bid to get Prince Andrew Way renamed with “a suitable alternative that honours the heritage and character” of the town.
In a statement, local party activists said they believe continuing to associate Carrickfergus with Prince Andrew is “no longer appropriate”.
They said: “Recent events have brought significant disgrace upon Andrew and, by extension, have cast a shadow over the royal household. His actions and the circumstances surrounding them have caused deep embarrassment for the Royal Family.
“Carrickfergus has a proud history and strong community values. It is vital that the names of our streets reflect those values and do not commemorate individuals whose conduct has brought the Royal Family into disrepute.
“This is not a decision taken lightly, but it is the right one to ensure Carrickfergus remains a place associated with dignity and respect.”
Mid and East Antrim Council said any changes to street names would need to be brought before the council for consideration.
There was no word on what could happen in Moygashel, where a Mid Ulster Council spokeswoman stated any alterations to street names are a matter for area politicians.