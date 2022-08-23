Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herron left the club “by mutual consent” after he was pictured wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘up the Ra’ at a Wolfe Tones gig at the Feile festival in west Belfast.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said: “I am glad the club took the right decision. Kenny Bruce has turned the club around, removed politics from its agenda and sought to use the club to promote civic pride, encourage family support and provide a means for young people to get engaged in football.

“John Herron’s actions were inexcusable. His presence on the pitch would have led to an angry reaction on the terraces creating an atmosphere which would have not been inductive to family participation.”

Larne FC player John Herron (left) wearing a Pro IRA T-shirt on social media with former team mate Ronan Hale at the west Belfast Feile festival

He added: “A lesson needs to be taught to those who glorify terrorism that they will not be tolerated, so yes I am pleased at this outcome.

“Maybe he is more suited to GAA which seems to make their sport a platform for terrorist glorification.”

Unionist activist Jamie Bryson commented: “It is welcome that John Herron has left Larne, and I suspect Irish League football.

“His glorification of the murder of thousands of innocent people by a terrorist organisation has done much to undermine the integrity of not only Larne FC, but the Irish league more generally.”

Maurice Brown commented on social media: “The fact Herron showed no remorse or even acknowledged how his actions offended tells us all we need to know about him as a person. We are all better off without him.”

Phil Dowie believed the player deserves another chance.

He posted: “Unpopular opinion, but I do believe John Herron deserves a second chance. He’s not the only young fella to be taken in by revisionism. Suspension and education will be punishment enough. Maybe meet victims such as the Bloody Friday families.”

Robert McCormick Beresford commented: “Well done Larne, good example, we are led to believe that bigotry is only a one way street, but clearly it’s not.”