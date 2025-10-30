MP says Government's 'dismissive' response to EU Poppy rules for Northern Ireland sellers misses the point

Stalls must display evidence they are entitled to sell poppies in Northern Ireland, under Irish Sea border rules.

The government’s response to concerns about EU rules on the sale of Remembrance Poppies in Northern Ireland is dismissive, and “misses the point entirely”, Robin Swann has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Unionist MP has hit out at government comments that there is nothing stopping the charity emblems being sold – after it emerged that sellers will be required to have EU-mandated signs and stickers on display showing they have permission to sell them.

Under the Windsor Framework companies or charities selling certain items originating in Great Britain must have an EU representative to sell the products legally in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has issued a warning to anyone selling poppies that they must comply with an EU directive by having notices on display and “stickers affixed to all poppy trays” showing these details.

South Antrim MP Robin Swann says new EU requirements for poppy sellers in Northern Ireland are "unacceptable" and "absurd".

Last week Mr Swann branded the rules “absurd” – saying poppies quite clearly pose no threat to the EU customs union, and arguing “common sense must prevail”. A government spokesperson said nothing in the rules had stopped poppies being sold in Northern Ireland, and the RBL “are putting up stands as normal, as they did last year.”

The UUP MP has hit back, saying that response “is frankly dismissive and misses the point entirely. Of course, the Royal British Legion can still set up their Poppy Appeal stalls in Northern Ireland – that hasn’t been in question.

“What has changed is that RBL volunteers are now being burdened with unnecessary European Union compliance requirements, including extra paperwork and the need for a named EU representative, to distribute poppies and collect donations for servicemen and women and their families. It’s bureaucracy for the sake of it and does nothing to protect the EU’s market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Antrim MP has raised the issue in the House of Commons – calling on the government to “show greater understanding and a more constructive willingness to address what is a very clear and avoidable issue.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The RBL's charitable fundraising activities in Northern Ireland are continuing as they always have, and vast numbers of poppies are being sold across Northern Ireland as is always the case at this time of year.

“Of course, enforcement of rules is targeted where there is an actual need based on consumer rights or safety - we cannot envisage that checking stickers on the boxes of poppy selling volunteers is a priority of those enforcing product safety rules”.

The General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) is applicable in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules mean that anyone selling into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK – even for digital products – would have to have a “responsible person” registered here, and complete compliance paperwork.

It has resulted in online sellers in Great Britain – who deliver to the rest of the world – withdrawing products from the Northern Ireland market entirely.