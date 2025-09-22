Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made an announcement about the Performance Programme of the Northern Ireland Football Fund earlier this month

DUP MP Jim Shannon has voiced his disappointment that hometown club Ards missed out on the Northern Ireland Football Fund – amid a Stormont Opposition MLA pushing for a review over claims of unfairness.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons last week announced his intention to progress the applications of 20 football clubs for a potential share of the £36.2 million fund.

However, there was criticism that clubs from the north-west were not successful in their bids as well as two clubs – Institute and Ards – who currently do not have their own grounds.

Mr Lyons defended his decision, and insisted clubs were selected on strength and not geography.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins labelled the decision to leave out clubs in the north-west as “a f*****g disgrace” and stated that “common sense” should have allowed Institute and Ards to be allocated funding.

Institute chairman Bill Anderson told Radio Foyle's ‘The Mark Patterson Show’ that he was “absolutely devastated” that the club missed out on achieving a new stadium after their home ground of Drumahoe was destroyed by floods in 2017.

In a statement, Mr Shannon said personnel at Ards and himself will be demanding answers as to why they were unsuccessful.

Ards haven’t played in Newtownards since 2001 and are currently ground-sharing with Bangor.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan launched the petition to refer the fund to the Executive for reconsideration.

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “NI Football Fund officials and the Minister have offered to meet applicants to the Northern Ireland Football Fund, or their representatives. Such meetings have already started with more planned for this week.

"It is hoped that these meetings will give applicants a greater understanding of the Northern Ireland Football Fund selection process. We cannot disclose the detail of discussions with individual clubs.”

