Musicians rally around Kneecap - Pulp, Paul Weller and Primal Scream among acts signing letter opposing 'political repression of artistic freedom'

Pulp, Paul Weller and Primal Scream are among the notable music names who have defended Kneecap after one of the rap group’s members appeared to call for Tory MPs to be killed.

Video has emerged from a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member of the trio saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for Kneecap to be banned while other politicians pushed for the group to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up.

In a joint statement, also signed by former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, a group of artists said there has been a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap.

It went on: “As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.

“In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”

The full list of signatories is: Annie Mac, Beoga, Bicep, Biig Piig, Blindboy Boatclub, Bob Vylan, Christy Moore, Damien Dempsey, Delivery, Dexys, English Teacher, Enter Shikari, Fontaines DC, Gemma Dunleavy, Gurriers, Idles, Iona Zajac, Jelani Blackman, John Francis Flynn, Joshua Idehen, Katy J Pearson, Kojaque, Lankum, Lisa O’Neill, Lowkey, Massive Attack, Martyn Ware, Paul Weller, Peter Perrett, Poor Creature, Primal Scream, Pulp, Roisin El Cherif, Shirley Manson, Sleaford Mods, Soft Play, the Mary Wallopers, the Pogues, Thin Lizzy, Toddla T.

Meanwhile, Massive Attack put out their own statement on their Instagram account saying: “Language matters of course. The hideous murders of elected politicians Jo Cox and David Amess means there’s no scope for flippancy or recklessness.”

It said politicians are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band” while ignoring a “genocide” in Gaza.

The statement added: “Kneecap are not the story. Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story.”