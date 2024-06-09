Naomi Long: July 4 is an opportunity for people to deliver positive leadership in Northern Ireland

The Alliance Party's general election candidates pictured in Botanic Gardens in Belfast on Sunday

Alliance leader Naomi Long has hailed her party’s general election candidates for their “wealth of experience, talent and diversity”.

Alliance is running across all 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Long said the upcoming Westminster poll was a chance for people to elect “strong, positive leadership for change in our society”.

“Alliance has been fighting this campaign on a platform of positivity and progress, showcasing our responsible leadership and ability to take big decisions,” said Mrs Long as the party formally launched its candidates on Sunday.

"Our general election candidates are proof of that, bringing a wealth of experience, talent and diversity.

“Throughout the campaign, and long before it started, we have been discussing with people the issues that matter to them.

"Whether it's healthcare, education, childcare, tackling the cost of living and doing business, combating climate change, safer and more inclusive communities or better public transport, Alliance is leading change on all of them.

“We’ve also been talking about issues which Alliance MPs can tackle in Westminster, such as securing a fair financial package for Northern Ireland, so we can invest in public services and our future, and also for reform of the political institutions, to ensure one party cannot collapse things again. Sustainable finances plus stable politics equals a brighter future for everyone.

“July 4 is an opportunity for people to deliver positive leadership in Northern Ireland. This election is not only a chance to remove a destructive Conservative government but also to hold to account those local politicians who backed some of their most regressive policies.