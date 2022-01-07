National Union of Journalists slams Kate Hoey comments about nationalist dominance in courts and media

The ex-Labour MP made the remarks in a foreword to this week’s Unionist Voice report (details of this at the links below).

In it she had said: “I support ... the ongoing work to encourage those, especially from working-class loyalist communities, to engage in education and to seek entry to professional vocations such as journalism, law, and public service.

“There are very justified concerns that many professional vocations have become dominated by those of a nationalist persuasion, and this positioning of activists is then used to exert influence on those in power.”

Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin is a former Labour MP for Vauxhall. Pictured at a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference, against the Northern Ireland Protocol, in Manchester on Monday October 4, 2021

This prompted a furious reaction online, and the trade union issued a statement saying: “These remarks represent an appallingly blinkered view of professional journalists in NI.

“They imply every reporter, photographer, editor or PR person should carry their supposed religion as if it were a number on their back and jockey with every other of the opposite religion for influence.

“Of course every professional journalist (regardless of religion or none) should aim to be as objective as they can and should seek to ‘speak truth to power’.”

In his own introductory remarks to the Unionist Voice report, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson essentially echoed the views voiced by Kate Hoey, saying: “In 2015 it was apparent there was an inherent media bias, sometimes subtle, in favour of nationalism.

“There was a self-appointed elite who governed what was ‘acceptable’ public discourse, and thus shaped media output in line with their collective objectives, which were for the most part heavily pro-nationalist.”

Mr Bryson then recounted his own efforts to join the NUJ.

Whilst having high-profile republican figures like Danny Morrison and Anthony McIntyre as union members had sparked “no objection” said Mr Bryson, his own application for membership (which ultimately proved successful) met with resistance from within the Province’s NUJ fold, and stirred up a large amount of critical commentary from observers.

“The notion that a loyalist would dare to interfere with this pro-nationalist media elite was simply too much for some to cope with,” said Mr Bryson.

