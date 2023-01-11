Alliance MP Stephen Farry

Under the draft Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, bosses would legally be able to fire employees who ignore a “work notice” requiring them to work on strike days.

While the proposed legislation won't apply in Northern Ireland unless action is taken to introduce it, the five main Stormont parties have all outlined opposition.

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance Party, the DUP and UUP for their views on the proposals.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the legislation showed the government is "extremely out of touch" and the laws "cannot be allowed to proceed".He added: If the British government wants to avoid strike action then it should ensure that workers are paid fairly and feel respected in their jobs by supporting unions and facilitating agreements with businesses, not by trying to demonise them.”

A UUP spokesperson said: “The Government’s proposed legislation is not something we would support in Northern Ireland. Fair pay and effective dispute resolution should be the focus."

The Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: "I will be opposing this anti-strike legislation every step of the way and hope others will join me. As minister in 2016, I blocked the Trade Union Act from applying here. But if the DUP continue to block the formation of an Executive and we end up with direct rule, all bets are off.”

Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan said: "Sinn Féin is opposed to these Tory attacks on workers’ rights."