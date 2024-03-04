Need for funding clarity as Casement Park rebuild project has 'lost its way': AONISC

Gary McAllister of the Amalgamation of Official NI Supporters Club. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Gary McAllister of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC), said the weekend reports of spiralling costs – suggesting the cost of building a new stadium in time for EURO2028 could cost £308 million – have added to existing concerns around the “equitable” distribution of funds.

"The project seems to have lost its way with the absence of a contractor and seemingly spiralling costs, all of course with the UEFA deadline to be met,” he said.

“Euro 2028 is seen as the main driver behind the construction of Casement Park. It's also seemingly being 'blamed' for the increased costs of the project.”

Mr McAllister added: “As football fans, our primary interest is our sport and the need for additional investment in local football – the release of the long-delayed Sub Regional Stadia Funding, the development of a National Training Centre and further investment in the National Stadium, Windsor Park.

“We have consistently said that funding should be equitable, and that remains our view."

Also speaking on Monday, Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said that no confirmed costs for the development of Casement Park have been received by the Stormont’s Executive Office.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

Last month, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.

A leaked letter reported by UTV on Friday suggested that the UK Government has reservations around plugging the remaining funding gap.

During Executive Office questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, TUV MLA Jim Allister described the reported cost of the development of Casement Park as being “out of control”.

He questioned Ms Little-Pengelly as to whether it was “fiscally responsible” to include it in Northern Ireland’s programme for government, “particularly given the high-level need in health and education”.

The deputy first minister responded saying they have not had confirmation around the cost of the project yet.

“There is a commitment to the Casement project as part of the multi sports programme,” she said.

“That fiscal commitment remains. There has been no change to that fiscal commitment but, of course, we are aware, there has been a huge amount of speculation, but it has yet to be confirmed that costs have increased. There would, of course, be inflationary increase, but it does appear that costs have significantly increased.

“We have not yet had information about the totality of what that cost is.”