Nesbitt trans clinic row: DUP accuse health department of 'muddying the water'

​The Department of Health has tried to “muddy the waters” over the health ministers plans for an expanded gender identity service, a DUP MLA has said.

​Jonathan Buckley’s comments come after the department said the original clinic was commissioned in 2014 when Edwin Poots was minister, prompted by a query from the News Letter.

The Ulster Unionist leader has faced strong opposition within the party over allocating £806,000 to a transgender service with no lower age limit.

Jonathan Buckley says that “despite efforts by the Department of Health to muddy the waters over their decision”, the DUP will hold the Minister to account for his decision.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The DUP is firmly opposed to the direction taken by Mike Nesbitt on gender identity services, and we are confident that at no point did Edwin Poots authorise or approve any such provisions in his tenure as Health Minister. If the Minister has evidence to the contrary, he should produce it.

“It is deeply concerning that the Minister continues to avoid answering legitimate questions - not just from the DUP, but from senior figures within his own party. Attempting to slip this out during summer recess will not shield him from accountability or scrutiny.

“We will be questioning the Minister when the Assembly returns in September, and he will be expected to provide clarity.

“At a time when nurses are rightly demanding fair pay and waiting lists remain out of control, spending £800,000 in this area represents poor prioritisation and is rightly raising alarm, not least in relation to the safeguarding of children and the vulnerable.”

DoH have previously said that each referral will be triaged and assessed individually – and “at all times the Safeguarding Board NI safeguarding policy will be followed”.