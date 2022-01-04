New arrivals keep coming over English Channel in 2022

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday January 4, 2022. PA Photo.

The pair arrived in the busy Kent port aboard an RNLI lifeboat on a chilly Tuesday morning along with others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.

They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before being taken off to be processed.

The latest arrivals – believed to be the first this year – come after more than 28,300 people crossed the Dover Strait aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.

Last year’s record number – an increase of about 20,000 on 2020 – came despite millions of pounds promised to French authorities to tackle the issue.

A Home Office minister said the government is “reforming” its approach to asylum through its New Plan for Immigration.

Also seen arriving in Dover yesterday morning were a man and woman leading a child wrapped in a blanket – perhaps a family of three.

A number of Border Force and French boats were active in the Channel yesterday amid renewed attempts to cross the dangerous waters.

The last 12 months have seen smugglers packing more and more people aboard larger and larger dinghies, sometimes with deadly consequences.

But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.

Overall, at least 28,395 people reached the UK aboard small boats in 2021, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive at Refugee Action, said that the UK government’s policy will lead to more deaths in the Dover Strait.

He said: “People will continue to cross the Channel in flimsy boats, and smugglers will continue to profit, unless ministers open up more routes for refugees to claim asylum here.

“(In November) we saw the deadly result of their strategy of keeping people out rather than keeping people safe, when at least 27 people died near our coast.”