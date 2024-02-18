Queen Street Hotel CGI artist’s impression at the back

At a meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee this week, elected members from the other parties pushed through an application for a change of use of the former police station at 21 Queen Street BT1, into a 74 bedroom hotel with associated restaurant, bar and ancillary facilities.

The plan includes a “refurbishment” of the listed building and a nine storey new-build extension to the rear. It will also require demolition of building and structures at the rear of the listed building, and part demolition to internal features of the listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by Thomas Jackson and Son, the building was a hospital initially after completion in 1877. It was a police station from 1933 to 2000, when it was abandoned. The building is Grade B1 Listed and on the heritage risk register.

Queen Street Hotel CGI artist’s impression from the front, with the larger block looming behind the listed building

The council received no objections from third parties, including residents and businesses, and received no objections from any of the statutory consultees.

The council Planning Officer report states: “The site is within the city centre and the principle of hotel use in this location is considered acceptable. The proposal will help to secure the future of the listed building at risk. The alterations to the listed building are considered sympathetic.

“On balance, the scale, height, massing and design of the new build element at the rear are considered acceptable. The special qualities of the listed building and its setting would be safeguarded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report acknowledges differences of opinion within the council departments, with a conservation officer also expressing concerns.

Queen Street Hotel site as it looks now

The report states: “The conservation advice expresses concerns about the scale of the nine storey new build extension at the rear and the lack of “architectural unity” – with the base of the building on the College Court being different to the design of the rest of the rear extension.

“The conservation advice is that the proposal would result in “substantial harm” to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“However, the conservation advice also states that should an enabling case be made that the extension is necessary to fund the refurbishment of the listed building at risk, then one material is recommended for the middle section of the rear extension which is tonally in keeping with the brick proposed for the base of the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The Urban Design Officer agrees with the concerns of the conservation advice in relation to the scale and height of the nine storey new build extension, albeit it is the top upper half floor which tips the balance.

“The Urban Design Officer advises that the impact of this upper half floor can be seen from views opposite the site along Queen Street where this element breaks the decorative roofscape of the listed asset.”

However the report concludes: “The concerns of Urban Design Officer and conservation advice are acknowledged. However, in relation to the scale and height of the rear extension, it would be read against the backdrop of the larger and taller 11 storey buildings to the opposite side of the narrow College Court to the immediate west, and office development under construction on Queen Street to the south. In this context, and on balance, the ninestorey scale of the rear extension is considered acceptable.”

At the meeting Green Councillor Áine Groogan made an unsuccessful bid to defer a decision on the application. She said: “In relation to the concerns of the conservation officer and urban design officer, it does deeply concern me when both of those are flagging up issues and they have not been heeded. Those (opinions) and those of the (Stomont) Historical Environment Division are the ones we set aside most often.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The comment that this is enabling development, I just don’t understand how we can say on balance it is fine to get this building into use when there is no evidence that is required. I have no doubt there will be an element of extension needed, but as the urban design officers have said, the balance has tipped too far the wrong way on this particular development.”

On a vote to defer the decision, four voted in favour, from the Green party and Alliance, and 14 voted against, from Sinn Féin, the DUP and the SDLP.

The decision follows January’s Planning Committee approvals for a number of major residential developments in the city centre: 298 new apartments in Tomb Street/Corporation Street, 256 apartments in City Quays and 77 new apartments in May Street/Victoria Street/Gloucester Street.

Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett, Chair of the Planning Committee, said: “The planning application for the new hotel in Queen Street is of particular significance as the building is Grade B1 listed and on the heritage risk register so bringing it into use again by converting to a new hotel is warmly welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s another great attraction for the city centre showing council’s commitment to develop the city centre to make it an attractive place to live, work, study and visit, socialise and invest in.