Following Sir Jeffrey’s resignation, party officers unanimously appointed Gavin Robinson as interim party leader on Friday.

Mr Robinson said: “It has been a devastating revelation and has caused tremendous shock not just for myself personally or my colleagues within the DUP but for the community right across Northern Ireland.

“It came as a great shock. But we are a party and individuals that believe in justice, we have faith in our criminal justice system.”

Mr Robinson, who had been the party’s deputy leader, said the DUP became aware of the allegations “very late” on Thursday.

He told Sky News: “So, in the coming days and months I think it is important none of us say anything or act in any way that would seek to prejudice what is now an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Mr Robinson said there was “unanimity” within the party that he should step forward as interim leader.

“It’s a huge responsibility not just because of the shocking news that we have had – but that will take its course and run its course.

DUP party officers unanimously appointed East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson as interim party leader on Friday following the resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

“But for us, recognising the significant steps forward in Northern Ireland over the last number of weeks, focusing on the importance of making Northern Ireland work, instilling a sense of positivity in devolution and making sure devolution works.”

Asked if a by-election in Lagan Valley was now inevitable, Mr Robinson said: “We have taken steps today to suspend Jeffrey Donaldson from membership of the party.

“What comes in the days and months, in that regard, are outside our control and that’s just a matter of fact.

“But from our perspective, we will focus on the job and task that we have at hand, that is our focus.”