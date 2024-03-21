DUP vice chair of the Windsor Framework committee David Brooks says his party have some concerns about a new EU laws on pet food in Northern Ireland.

MLAs on the scrutiny committee were notified that the EU is seeking to add a new law on organic pet food to the legislation applicable here under the Windsor Framework.

The UK government is engaging with Brussels on the new EU act – but an applicability motion process has yet to be engaged. The framework committee chair PhiIip McGuigan said it will be notified to the Assembly at the earliest opportunity.

The WF committee agreed with the Sinn Fein chair that should be an initial discussion on the law to “inform a possible plenary debate” on the new law in the Assembly – such as the debate which divided MLAs on Tuesday.

The DUP’s committee vice chair David Brooks said his party “would have some concerns around the labelling implications of it”. He said: “I think GB already has an agreement with the EU that would allow their products to enter the EU without compulsory EU labelling and therefore it would expose our companies to an unfair cost implication… relative to their GB competitors”.

Officials will be asked to give evidence on the impact of the legislation next month.

Under the Windsor Framework, MLAs have a say on whether they support the addition of new EU laws to Northern Ireland. However, Stormont does not have a veto – the UK government can proceed if they feel the law doesn’t meet certain criteria allowing ministers to block it. Even if they do, the EU can take action it feels appropriate in response.

In Thursday’s framework committee meeting, DUP’s Jonathan Buckley asked for pre-notification of new EU laws – as this hadn’t happened with previous legislation. Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney also asked for as much advance notice as possible – and a consistent template for how the committee is informed in future.

Alliance’s Patrick Brown said he hoped the applicability motion brought by the DUP earlier in the week wouldn’t set a precedent – and suggested that the motions should be brought by the First and deputy First Ministers’ office. He said he didn’t want a “free for all”.

The DUP’s Joanne Bunting said that the most important thing is understanding the impact of any legislation on the people of Northern Ireland. “We are in a position now where its more helpful to have stuff in advance so that we can be fully aware and make informed decisions about these issues, and have an informed debate about these issues”.