Stormont parties were today offered cash to cover public sector pay rises, a ‘fiscal floor’ for a restored Executive and control over £600m the UK Government would have been spending here anyway – with no cut-off date.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris ahead of round table talks with the Assembly’s five main parties. The aim of the talks is to get the Stormont up-and-running. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The government says it wants to ensure that a returning Executive has the cash it needs for stability – and to put public services back on a stable footing.

However, it also recommended revenue raising measures as part of its proposals for a ‘financially stable’ Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer on the table from the government to the parties at Hillsborough Castle included new funding to cover public sector pay rises which have been held back during the period Stormont wasn’t active. It is understood this could amount to 2.5 billion pounds.

It also included a so-called ‘fiscal floor’. This is a new way of funding the Executive. Currently, it gets its block grant under the Barnett formula – which gives Northern Ireland a percentage of money spend in England by the government. The fiscal floor would – according to Stormont parties – better address the spending needs in Northern Ireland.

A ‘stabilisation fund’ is also on offer – to address additional costs incurred by the political instability and the lack of government in recent years. Sinn Fein collapsed the institutions for three years over the RHI scandal – and refused to return until they had secured an Irish language act. The DUP’s current boycott of the institutions over the Irish Sea border is approaching two years.

The UK government is also offering to redirect £600m it had planned to spend in Northern Ireland to a future Executive. They are recommending that it is used to transform public services – but that decision will ultimately be down to a restored Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Executive would also be expected to take tough decisions about how it manages its budget – including revenue raising measures.

Last year the government took decisions about the budget and rates in Northern Ireland.