Planning approval for the £250m Blaris area construction and a privately built link road was granted by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) in March 2021.

Developer Neptune Carleton LLP has stated the scheme could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy over the next 15 years.

However, in a significant update, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) which called in the plans, has confirmed a new ‘revised submission’ was made on Monday following a noise and air quality report.

The proposed development on the outskirts of Lisburn near Sprucefield

LCCC development committee chairperson, DUP alderman Allan Ewart, said: “The road at Moira close to Sprucefield has seen the development called in by the department, this is a £600m investment, two years of delays is long enough.

“The decision should have been made a long time ago. How can we attract future developers to Northern Ireland? I propose that we write to the NI permanent secretary.”

It is understood that the huge housing construction operation would create about 9,000 jobs over a substantial period of time. UUP alderman, Jim Dillon, added: “The answer we were previously given from the department, on its decision, was that they would be ‘as quick as we can’. They don’t give one damn. They only give us an answer, they thought would keep us happy.

“They think we are small people. The call in is scandalous.

"They have spent two years playing silly buggers. We should be shouting from the rooftops, it is scandalous.”

Following the committee meeting, a DfI spokesperson said: “These (housing and link road) planning applications were called-in by the department for determination on 4 January 2022.

“In December 2022, the department requested further environmental information for the link road application in relation to noise and air quality.nThis information was received on 20 March 2023 and a revised submission was received on 17 April 2023.

“This recently received information will be considered, publicised and consulted upon in accordance with statutory procedures. Planning application for the proposed mixed use development to include new housing, remains under consideration.

“Departmental officials will progress both planning applications at pace to the point where a decision is ready to be made.