New leader of Irish republic Simon Harris: 'I want a united Ireland... but it is not my priority right now'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon Harris, who is due to be appointed as taoiseach on Tuesday following the resignation of Leo Varadkar last month, said it was more important to focus on North-South economic collaboration.

Asked if he shared the view of his predecessor that there would be a united Ireland in his lifetime, Mr Harris said: "I would like to see a united Ireland, but that is not where my priority lies right now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Harris was recently selected as the new leader of the Fine Gael party, which is holding its annual Ard Fheis conference this weekend.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris during a doorstep at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, ahead of the 82nd Fine Gael Ard Fheis. Picture date: Friday April 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH FineGael. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More news:

Speaking to reporters in Galway city ahead of the conference, he said: "Right now, the priority has to be on working the potential of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We live in a country where we have had one of the most successful and enduring peace processes, but I think it's fair to say it's still a frosty peace.

"I don't think we've yet seen the full potential of that, in terms of economic prosperity, in terms of the North-South economy, in terms of areas of co-operation and collaboration."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he did not want to say anything provocative, and added: "I am somebody who would like to see a United Ireland, that is a legitimate political aspiration for me to hold.

"But right now I think the priority has to be on embedding the institutions in the North, supporting the Northern Ireland Executive, using the Shared Island Fund to bring about real practical areas of co-operation."