Pictures released by the BBC's Nolan Show show Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill engaging with Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation. Last week, Ms O'Neill told a Stormont committee that “I engaged with the family on that day, not with anybody who may have been with the British Heart Foundation”.

Photographs have been published by the BBC Nolan Show, showing Michelle O’Neill talking to the head of the British Heart Foundation at an event in Stormont where she had denied seeing former colleague and now convicted child sex offender Michael McMonagle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing the Assembly on Monday the First Minister repeated that she did not see Mr McMonagle at the event, however she said she was happy to correct the record that she did speak to British Heart Foundation chief Fearghal McKinney.

Last week, the First Minister said that she had only engaged with the family at the centre of the event. She told Stormont’s Executive Office scrutiny committee “I engaged with the family on that day, not with anybody who may have been with the British Heart Foundation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new images, posted on Stephen Nolan’s X account, contradicted that statement and show the Sinn Fein vice president talking to Fearghal McKinney in Stormont’s great hall.

Last week, the First Minister had denied seeing Mr McMonagle, with whom she worked for a number of years, standing just yards away from her.

At the time, McMonagle was suspended from Sinn Fein because of a police investigation into alleged child sex offences – of which he was later convicted.

Two Sinn Fein press officers resigned over giving him references for the communications job in the British Heart Foundation – who were not informed by Sinn Fein about the police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the scandal grew last week, Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy attempted to shift the blame onto the charity by suggesting they should have done more due diligence.

Michelle O'Neill says she did not know the whereabouts of her former colleague Michael McMonagle (left, highlighted) during the period this image was taken. This still from a video taken by BBC Northern Ireland in February 2023 shows Michelle O'Neill standing a few yards from him. He was suspended from the party at the time after it emerged he was being investigated by police for child sex offences - he has subsequently been convicted. The First Minister said “I was not aware that Michael McMonagle was at that event.”

Taking questions in the Assembly on Monday, the First Minister said: “At the Executive Office committee when I was asked the question, I was speaking from memory and I said at that time that I didn’t engage with anyone from the Heart Foundation, but clearly I can see, it’s been brought to my attention, that I did greet Fearghal McKinney and I’m happy to put that on the record and to correct the record”.

In a statement released by Sinn Fein at the weekend, Ms O’Neill said “Michael McMonagle’s actions are utterly reprehensible, and he is being held fully accountable under the law. His crimes have inflicted significant harm on his innocent victims. There is nothing more reprehensible than the abuse of a child”.

The statement said that last Thursday she established “that in August 2023, following media reports of charges against McMonagle, the British Heart Foundation contacted Sinn Féin’s former HR Manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year which the HR Manager did. This contact from the British Heart Foundation was not brought to my attention, or the attention of the Sinn Féin leadership, at that time. This was a serious omission”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister said she had spoken with Fearghal McKinney, Head of the British Heart Foundation NI, to discuss this situation. “This is an organisation that does great work providing support, research and advocacy services. I am deeply sorry that they have been caught up in this unacceptable situation. I look forward to a continued constructive relationship with the British Heart Foundation in promoting heart health”.

BBC image of Michelle O'Neill engaging with BHF boss Fearghal McKinney.

However, in her statement she did not apologise to the charity for Sinn Fein’s failure to inform them about the police investigation against McMonagle, who was subsequently convicted of two charges of attempting to entice two children to engage in sexual activity and 12 charges of attempting to communicate with children for the purposes of sexual gratification.