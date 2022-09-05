New Prime Minister must outline support package for businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to the election of Liz Truss as Leader of the Conservative Party, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, said: “Liz Truss has a huge in tray of challenges, not least bringing forward a package of support for small businesses and independent retailers that are struggling with crippling increases in their energy bills.

“She must hit the ground running with a big bold plan for our economy and follow through on her promise to reverse the National Insurance hike. The cost of doing business crisis is threatening jobs and businesses across every sector of our economy. Businesses are facing a perfect storm of cost increases including energy, National Insurance, inflation, Covid recovery and rising Interest rates.

“Make no mistake this is about saving jobs and businesses over the next months.”