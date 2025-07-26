New £800k gender identity service will boost anti-Pride numbers, say Christian protesters

Christians demonstrating against Belfast Pride predicted this week’s controversy over a surprise £800,000 gender identity service will see large-scale protests next year.

Held outside city hall, the protesters gave speeches against the LGBT movement and sin in general, citing scripture as the Pride parade passed on the opposite side of Wellington Place blasting pop music and club hits.

The protest was smaller than usual, down to around 25 people – roughly half the amount who made their presence felt a couple of years ago, the News Letter was told.

“Our numbers are small this year, but we believe God would have us be here to witness for Him,” said Raymond Stewart, who has been attending anti-Pride protests for two decades.

Religious protestors outside Belfast city hall at the 2025 Pride parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

From his perspective, the protest is necessary to show the continuing stand of Christians against LGBT ideology, which he says was rammed home this week with the news Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has decided to fund an £800,000 “gender identity service” in Northern Ireland.

Details on that service are so far scarce; its existence was apparently revealed by LGBT group the Rainbow Project during the week, with a statement from the minister only coming after a News Letter enquiry. There is no lower age limit for it, and the move to set it up has caused unease within the UUP.

Said Mr Stewart: “The situation here is getting worse. The whole trans element in the [Pride] parade is frightening, and it’s frightening that Mike Nesbitt has decided to put up a transgender clinic.

“The Ulster Unionist Party needs to wake up on this and call Mike Nesbitt out on it, because the electorate are not going to want it. Puberty blockers, those are destroying the lives of children and causing mayhem among families.”

The Christian protest at Belfast Pride 2025 only managed about half of the numbers seen two or three years ago. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Mr Stewart predicted that an outcry over the gender identity service would see a substantial increase to the Christian protest’s numbers at next year’s Pride.