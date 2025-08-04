New Victims Commissioner appointed: Former disability charity CEO Joe McVey to take role

Joe McVey, who has been appointed as Northern Ireland's new victims commissioner. Photo: The Executive Office/PA Wire

Joe McVey has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors for Northern Ireland.

Mr McVey will take up his post on October 6 for a period of four years.

The principal aim of the commissioner is to safeguard and promote the interests of victims and survivors.

Confirming the appointment, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said victims and survivors deserve a “strong, independent voice to ensure their needs are recognised and prioritised, and it is vital that we continue to do all we can to support them”.

She added: “We are confident that Joe McVey will be a dedicated champion and powerful advocate for the rights and needs of all those who have suffered.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Ensuring that the needs of victims and survivors is at the heart of our trauma-informed, victim-centred service is the key component to this vital work.

“I wish Joe all the best in his new role as commissioner as he works to ensure that the voices of our victims and survivors are heard loud and clear, and that they have access to the highest quality mental and physical wellbeing support.”

The work of the commission is categorised under three areas – addressing the past, effective service provision and building towards a better and more reconciled future.

Mr McVey is a former chief executive officer of Brain Injury Matters BIM (NI), a regional disability third-sector organisation supporting those affected by an acquired brain injury.

Prior to this, between 1999 and 2018 he was the founding partner with Blueprint Development Consultancy working with customers drawn from the public community and voluntary sectors.

He is currently chairman of the VSB Foundation, chairman of the Golden Thread Gallery and a trustee of the Linenhall Library.

Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “As chair of the Executive Office Committee, I very much look forward to working with Joe McVey as he takes up the role.

“As considerable concerns continue to be raised around the whole legacy process, it is vital that victims and survivors have a voice. To that end, this is a long overdue but very welcome appointment.”