Newry Sinn Fein Councillor suspended for two months after pleading guilty to being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol
Councillor Cathal King was suspended from his position as councillor after an Adjudication Hearing held on Friday by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards.
He was arrested by police in Newry city centre in the early hours of 6 July 2024 for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.
Councillor King pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to pay a fine of £200 and received 10 penalty points on his licence.
Commissioner Margaret Kelly found that the offence, which was reported in the media, was likely to have diminished the trust and confidence that the public places in him as a councillor.
However, she found that his conduct and subsequent conviction did not bring the council into disrepute.
She was satisfied that he had breached paragraph 4.2 of the Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors, which states: "You must not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your position as a councillor, or your Council, into disrepute".
Ms Kelly said mitigating factors that she took into account were that he referred himself to the commissioner’s office prior to his conviction, his co-operation with the investigation and adjudication process, and the fact that he had shown remorse for his actions.
The investigation took eight months.
She also noted he was convicted of being “in charge” of a car while over the legal limit for alcohol consumption - though not driving it - but said this still remains a serious rather than a minor criminal offence.
Therefore she decided that suspension for a period of 2 months was necessary and proportionate.
A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Cllr King self-reported to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards and has cooperated fully with the process. He accepts the outcome of the Commissioner’s findings.
“Sinn Féin's internal process which was paused pending the outcome of this determination will now recommence. Councillor King deeply regrets and has apologised for his actions.”