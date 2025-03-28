Newry Sinn Fein Councillor Cathal King was suspended from his position as councillor after an Adjudication Hearing held on Friday by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

Newry Sinn Fein Councillor has been suspended from his position for two months after pleading guilty to being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Cathal King was suspended from his position as councillor after an Adjudication Hearing held on Friday by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

He was arrested by police in Newry city centre in the early hours of 6 July 2024 for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor King pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to pay a fine of £200 and received 10 penalty points on his licence.

Commissioner Margaret Kelly found that the offence, which was reported in the media, was likely to have diminished the trust and confidence that the public places in him as a councillor.

However, she found that his conduct and subsequent conviction did not bring the council into disrepute.

She was satisfied that he had breached paragraph 4.2 of the Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors, which states: "You must not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your position as a councillor, or your Council, into disrepute".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kelly said mitigating factors that she took into account were that he referred himself to the commissioner’s office prior to his conviction, his co-operation with the investigation and adjudication process, and the fact that he had shown remorse for his actions.

The investigation took eight months.

She also noted he was convicted of being “in charge” of a car while over the legal limit for alcohol consumption - though not driving it - but said this still remains a serious rather than a minor criminal offence.

Therefore she decided that suspension for a period of 2 months was necessary and proportionate.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Cllr King self-reported to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards and has cooperated fully with the process. He accepts the outcome of the Commissioner’s findings.