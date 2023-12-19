Newry's new theatre beside town hall to be white brick instead of red as further delays and increased costs are expected

An amended design for a new multi-million pound theatre which has changed the building from red brick to white, has been approved but further delays and increased costs are expected.

Newry Theatre: The new approved white brick design.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council’s strategy, policy and resources committee has now signed off on the redrawn blue prints but it is understood the price tag of the development has more than doubled since 2019.

The new 250 seat multi-function theatre and conference centre will be connected to a refurbished Newry Town Hall, which is included in the overall costs of the city centre redevelopment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council report stated: “A design workshop to discuss the revised elevations was held on 16 November 2023, all councillors were invited.”

Newry Theatre: The previous red brick design.

The theatre plans have previously caused controversy over the demolition of the existing Sean Hollywood Arts Centre with its 19th century facade design though the concerns were somewhat alleviated when it was shown the actual structure was built in the 1980s.

The new recommendations have come by way of a consultancy team meeting on the project with the Historical Environment Division (HED).

The Stormont agency provides advice to district councils on responsibilities to protect historic environments.The chamber heard that this week’s approval will “delay receipt of planning approval and increase consultants’ fee”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new designs include a different external finish of off white brickwork instead of red.A suggestion to reshape external columns from arched to square was rejected.Newry Sinn Fein representative, Aidan Mathers, said: “Does all the advice from the HED have to be taken on this? I fear that this project could be stalled further than what it should be.“We need to just keep it moving along with the process and having a good look at it, it is not a big ask, what they are asking and I think it is the right decision.”

SDLP councillor, Pete Byrne, added: “Speaking to a number of people in the arts groups, they are, in their words ‘not going to die in a ditch’ over the aesthetics of the building, but that doesn’t give licence to something that is going to be garish.

“They are more about the functionality of it. We had the workshop for all councillors and I know we had a robust conversation, and you’ll not get everyone to like the design.