NI Chamber looks ‘forward to early engagement with the new Secretary of State’

Commenting after the appointment, Ann McGregor, chief executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) said:

“On behalf of NI Chamber I would like to congratulate Chris Heaton-Harris MP on becoming the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Chief executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Given the acute inflationary pressures facing the Northern Ireland economy and the need for the restoration of a functioning Executive, we look forward to early engagement with the new Secretary of State in the coming weeks.