NI Chamber looks ‘forward to early engagement with the new Secretary of State’

CE Ann McGregor calls on Chris Heaton-Harris to ‘work together’ to ‘deliver the best outcomes for our people and our businesses in these challenging times’

By Claire Cartmill
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:39 am

Liz Truss has appointed Chris Heaton-Harris as Northern Ireland Secretary in her new Cabinet.

Commenting after the appointment, Ann McGregor, chief executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) said:

“On behalf of NI Chamber I would like to congratulate Chris Heaton-Harris MP on becoming the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“Given the acute inflationary pressures facing the Northern Ireland economy and the need for the restoration of a functioning Executive, we look forward to early engagement with the new Secretary of State in the coming weeks.

“By working together, we can deliver the best outcomes for our people and our businesses in these challenging times.”

Chris Heaton-HarrisLiz TrussNI ChamberNorthern Ireland