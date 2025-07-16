NI Civil Service Belfast Pride attendance questioned after High Court ruling on police involvement

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady waving a controversial Progress Flag in 2023.

​The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has been urged to clarify its role in Belfast Pride following a High Court ruling in England against a police force attending a similar event there.

​A judge upheld a complaint over Northumbria Police’s attendance at the 2024 Newcastle Pride. The ruling said the manner in which the force conducted itself – including the displaying of a ‘Progress Flag’ and transgender colours gave the impression “of institutional support for gender ideology”.

NICS boss Jayne Brady has also attended Pride in recent years, waving the Progress Flag. She will not attend this year due to prior commitments, but her organisation will and has defended it on the grounds of inclusivity.

The court heard evidence from Professor Kathleen Stock that the Progress symbol “conveys support for gender ideology”.

TUV Equality spokesperson Ann McClure said the ruling raises “serious questions” about the appropriateness of NICS participation at the end of July.

“Pride parades are not neutral celebrations; they are political demonstrations advancing particular causes, some of which — especially around gender identity — are deeply divisive within society. The Civil Service has a duty to uphold political impartiality, not just in word but in action”.

The News Letter has contacted the NI Civil Service for comment on the matter.

The TUV woman added: “When civil servants march behind banners and flags representing a political movement, it sends a clear signal: government is taking sides. That is simply unacceptable in a democracy where public trust relies on the neutrality of the civil service.

“This is about safeguarding the principle that public bodies do not endorse political campaigns or take positions on controversial societal debates. The recent court judgment shows that neutrality matters, and the law will uphold it.