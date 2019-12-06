NI Civil Service head David Sterling to retire

The head of the Civil Service in Northern Ireland has announced his intention to retire at the end of August 2020 after more than three years in the post.

David Sterling said he is making the announcement now so that a competition for his successor can be launched at the earliest opportunity when an Executive at Stormont is restored.

Mr Sterling, whose civil service career has spanned over four decades, said he had always intended to retire in 2020.

He informed colleagues on Friday morning and has also written to local political leaders.

David Sterling said: “The last three years have been among the most challenging and difficult in the history of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

“We have found ourselves in the unique situation of working without ministerial direction to keep public services running and deliver the best possible outcomes for our people at a time of unprecedented challenge.

“The enormity of the task has put significant pressure on the NICS and I am proud of the way we have responded.

“Throughout my career, including my time as head of the Civil Service, I have been impressed and humbled by the work of civil servants across departments and I want to thank them for the great work they do every day to help make people’s lives better.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead this organisation and I look forward to continuing to do so for the next number of months.”