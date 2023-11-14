NI Committee Chair Simon Hoare admits 'mistakes' in role as he's promoted to junior minister in Rishi Sunak reshuffle
In a statement on social media platform X, the North Dorset MP said: “It has been the most enormous pleasure, and honour to Chair
the NI Affairs Committee since 2019. I’ve made many many friends along the way. NI and her people are both very special and I hope I have done some good along the way. I’ve made some mistakes I know but I have always tried my best”.
Former NIAC chair Baroness Hoey told the News Letter: “To his credit he did take a genuine interest in Northern Ireland, and even if it did seem at times he was biased he did at least look into the issues facing loyalist working class communities”.
Earlier this year Hoare reportedly met with loyalist paramilitaries in an effort to persuade them on the merits of the Windsor Framework. He also invited the loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to speak at the committee – an exchange which the DUP MP Carla Lockhart described as a “character assassination” on Mr Bryson. Bryson’s appearance at the committee is understood to have caused unhappiness among nationalist and Alliance representatives, none of whom were able to attend due to other commitments.
Hoare will now serve as Minister for Local Government in Rishi Sunak’s government. Yesterday, he welcomed the appointment of David Cameron saying “we need as many steady hands on deck as possible in support of the work and vision of Rishi Sunak”.
A prolific social media user, Simon Hoare has posted on issues which have landed him in hot water in Northern Ireland. In 2021 he apologised after posting “Who knew William of Orange arrived in Ireland with hundreds of wooden pallets hence the traditional pallet burning fiesta began” in relation to eleventh night bonfires.