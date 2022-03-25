NI could yet make pitch for role in joint Euro 2028 bid

Following reports on Friday that DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons was not in a position to support the bid, a spokesperson for his department said he remains committed to the proposal.

In a letter to remaining Executive ministers, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Lyons acknowledges the political situation in Northern Ireland means support cannot be offered to the tournament bid.

Northern Ireland could potentially host seven matches if it was involved in a successful bid for the Euros.

The Henri Delaunay trophy is displayed prior to the Uefa Euro 2016 final in Paris. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“The cross-cutting nature of Northern Ireland participation in the Euros and the lack of both a decision-making mechanism and agreed budget means NI cannot provide ‘in principle support’ for the bid at this stage,” Mr Lyons wrote.

He said while Northern Ireland would need to invest around £75 million, the majority of which would be spent from 2027 onwards, there would be a potential economic benefit of such an investment.

“The main obstacles to Northern Ireland’s participation in the Euros remain the lack of stadium capacity and clarity on and provision for the substantial costs,” he wrote.

The National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast has a capacity of 18,500 – significantly short of the 30,000 minimum required for hosting games at the Euros.

Matches could potentially be staged at the GAA’s nearby Casement Park, but it currently lies derelict. A plan to redevelop the venue into a 34,500-capacity stadium has been beset by delay and controversy.

The contents of the letter provoked a backlash from other executive parties, including UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt who claimed Mr Lyons was acting prematurely in discounting support for the bid, and Sinn Fein’s John Finucane who said a “can do attitude” was needed.

However, a Department for Economy spokesperson later told the News Letter that “departmental officials remain involved in the process,” and added: “The Minister fully supports our involvement in any bid, but, as Northern Ireland enters the pre-election period it will be for a new Executive to formally agree our participations.