NI Executive should follow Uefa lead if plug pulled on Casement as Euros venue: TUV

Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​If Uefa confirms that Casement Park is no longer viable as a Euro 2028 host venue, then the NI Executive should withdraw support for the rebuild project, the TUV has said.

It has been reported in recent days that Uefa has already decided that the west Belfast GAA stadium won’t be completed – to tournament standard – in time for a final approval inspection in the summer of 2027.

Casement Park has been derelict for more than ten years, and its redevelopment has faced a number of setbacks, including planning appeals and rows over funding.

The latest suggested cost of building the new stadium has risen to more than £300 million – up from the original estimate of £77.5m.

It has now been reported that Uefa has already made a number of key decisions in relation to Euro 2028, including awarding Cardiff, not Wembley, the opening game, and dropping Casement Park from the list of 10 host venues.

According to the report in The Times newspaper, Wembley will host the semi-finals and the final of the tournament.

It had been suggested that a new Labour government after the July 4 general election might move quickly to pledge the cash.

However, a party spokesperson was non-committal when asked if that would be the case, telling the News Letter: “Any incoming government will have to understand what the costs now are, what is deliverable with partners and to what timetable.”

Responding to the reported decision by Uefa, West Belfast TUV Westminster candidate Ann McClure said: “TUV is the only party to be consistent in making the arguments against Casement.

"In response, it has often been claimed that we shouldn’t have a problem with the project because football will benefit too as the stadium would host the Euros.

“This was always a nonsense argument but these reports prove to be accurate the threadbare arguments for this project will be non-existent."

Ms McClure added: “The DUP Communities Minister must find reverse gear on a project which was ill-conceived. It has been bedevilled by problems from day one.

"It is grossly over budget. If Uefa pulls the plug on Euro games at Casement the minister should pull the plug on Casement.”

However, the SDLP’s candidate for West Belfast, Paul Doherty, has said a new Casement Park and the Euros in Belfast is worth fighting for.

"Imagine on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, we are coming together in Belfast to celebrate one of the biggest sporting events in the world at Casement Pk for Euro 2028,” he said.

"Are we really prepared to let this go? We must keep fighting to make it happen.

"The Executive can't remain silent… must step up and put greater pressure on the UK government to deliver on commitments before it's too late."