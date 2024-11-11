NI Executive's Winter Fuel Payment cash is welcome - but 'falls far short of vast need' - Andy Allen

The Department of Communities must act quickly to support pensioners losing out from a cut to the Winter Fuel Payment, UUP MLA Andy Allen says. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

An ​Executive plan to allocate £17m to support pensioners after the “disgraceful decision” by the Labour government to axe the Winter Fuel Payment is welcome – but will fall “far short of meeting the vast need”, the UUP says.

​Andy Allen MLA also says the support must be rolled out quickly with winter fast approaching.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves made the benefit means tested earlier this year, meaning that only pensioners who receive certain benefits will be entitled to the £300 payment.

If Stormont had wanted to keep the payments, it would have costed over £40m per year – and that money would have had to come out of the Executive’s budget.

Ministers agreed to finance minister Caoimhe Archibald’s spending plans on Monday – except for health minister Mike Nesbitt.

The Department for Communities received a general allocation of £11.3 million, as well as an addition £17 million to provide further support to some pensioners losing out on winter fuel payments.

Ulster Unionist communities spokesperson Andy Allen said: “The Communities Minister previously indicated that 249,600 pensioners in Northern Ireland are no longer eligible to receive Winter Fuel Payments due to the last-minute decision by the UK Government to alter the eligibility criteria.

“This disgraceful decision left many low-income pensioner households, who were counting on this support, in a precarious situation.

“While the allocation of £17 million for winter fuel support is welcome, against the backdrop of a challenging Executive budget landscape, it falls far short of meeting the vast need.

“The Minister must urgently outline a clear plan for delivering this support, ensuring it reaches those most in need. With winter fast approaching, it is critical that this support is rolled out promptly, aligning with broader efforts to tackle fuel poverty”.