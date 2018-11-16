NI man called Michael tells Prime Minister Theresa May live on LBC what he thinks of her Brexit plan

A Northern Ireland man was one of the first people to tell British Prime Minister, Theresa May, precisely what he thought of her Brexit plan when he spoke to her live on radio station LBC on Friday morning.

The man, who is from Londonderry, was introduced by host Nick Ferrari.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, pictured answering Londonderry man, Michael's question on LBC on Friday morning. (Video/Image: courtesy of LBC)

Michael said he thought Mrs. May's plan would benefit Northern Ireland and he asked her if she could tell the people living here if she suspected her plan could be sabotaged by the DUP, with whom the Conservatives have a confidence-and-supply agreement.

"Thanks very much for your question, Michael," said the British Prime Minister.

"One of the things we have been trying to do is that people living in Northern Ireland and businesses in Northern Ireland can carry on as they do today."

Meanwhile, after a raft of resignations on Thursday, Mrs. May replaced former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab with Brexiteer, Steve Barclay.

Video and image courtesy of LBC - for more information or to listen to the station live go to www.lbc.co.uk