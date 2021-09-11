NI MP self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self isolating.

By Niall Deeney
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:57 am
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th May 2021 Gavin Robinson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The East Belfast MP announced the news on social media.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mr Robinson said he will “avail of the formal pairing system” at Parliament in order to continue to take part in votes.

“All three in our household have tested positive,” he said.

“We are self isolating in line with public health advice and will continue to do so.”

Mr Robinson continued: “Unfortunately Parliament has scrapped the ability to participate virtually but I will avail of the formal pairing system so there will not be an impact on votes.”

He added: “My office remains open and I’ll continue to assist with queries from home.”