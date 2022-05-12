NI Protocol: Plans drawn up to remove GB-NI checks and European Court of Justice powers

Removing GB-NI customs checks and other NI Protocol requirements could risk a trade war between the UK and the EU

Officials working for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are drafting the legislation which would also allow NI businesses to disregard EU rules and regulations.

But UK government sources stressed that this law was contingent on whether or not ongoing negotiations with the EU over the protocol could produce solutions over the next few weeks.

One source said the government is not “at all optimistic” of any prospect of movement from the EU but emphasised that the British side have not given up yet on talks with Brussels.

Liz Truss has asked Foreign Office officials to draft legislation

With Ms Truss’ team drawing up the outlines of a law that might override key elements of the post-Brexit trade deal, Boris Johnson said yesterday that protecting the Belfast Agreement is more important than maintaining the protocol.

Any major changes to the protocol by the government risk a trade war with the EU and a diplomatic row with the Joe Biden’s US administration which has warned the UK not to ditch the post-Brexit agreement.

According to The Times President Biden has called on Mr Johnson not to rip up the protocol and continue negotiations with Brussels instead.

Reports out of London suggested the foreign secretary will tell EU negotiators that she will “not shy away” from taking unilateral action over the post-Brexit trade which her prime minister brokered.

Ms Truss is expected to repeat warnings that the Belfast Agreement is at risk unless a solution is found to the protocol and in particular those elements of it which unionists say have left Northern Ireland decoupled from the rest of the UK.

Speaking in Sweden, Mr Johnson said the protocol threatens the Belfast Agreement and must therefore “be sorted out”.

He said: “The most important agreement is the 25-year-old Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. That is crucial for the stability of our country, the UK and Northern Ireland. And that means things have to command cross-community support. Plainly the protocol in Northern Ireland fails to do that. We need to sort it out.”

Ms Truss is expected to reiterate in a call with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic later today the risk to the Good Friday Agreement and warn that the situation cannot drag on.

Her Cabinet colleague Michael Gove insisted Mr Sefcovic and the foreign secretary have a “good relationship”, adding: “They will try to make progress tomorrow. I know that both of them are fully committed to making sure we resolve some very difficult issues that have arisen.

“You would expect a UK government, when it is thinking about the security of the entire United Kingdom, to say that there is no option that is off the table, and that is absolutely right.”

Mr Gove dismissed suggestions that he is among Cabinet members opposed to tearing up the protocol, which was agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019.

Asked how angry he is on a scale of one to 10, Mr Gove told LBC radio: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it and I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”

Downing Street backed Ms Truss in claiming that some EU proposals are “a backwards step”, but declined to say whether preparations have been made for a possible trade war with the bloc.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves. We want nothing but good relations with our EU partners, but I’m not going to get into speculation about what might happen down the line.”

He said “some relatively minor concessions” from the EU in the past “show that, where there was willing, change could be achieved”.

Asked if the government is drawing up controversial new legislation, he said: “I wouldn’t get into, on any issue, the ins and outs of policy development.

“This is something we’re looking at closely, it’s a serious issue, all options are on the table.”