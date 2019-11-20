NI same sex marriage: Ashers campaigners threaten legal action to defend ‘religious freedom’

Campaigners who defended Ashers bakery in the ‘gay cake’ row have threatened legal action against the Secretary of State if GB protections on same sex marriage are not carried into Northern Ireland.

The threat of a legal challenge is contained in a letter from lawyers acting on behalf of the Christian Institute (CI) to NI Secretary of State Julian Smith.

The CI is arguing that same-sex marriage laws In GB include extensive provisions to protect religious freedoms and free speech but that at present it does believe these will be in the NI law.

CI Deputy Director Simon Calvert has said that concerns have been heightened after the recent decriminisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, which leaves the Province in a much more liberal legal position than GB on that issue.

A Belfast legal firm acting for CI has written to the Secretary of State says that unless protections are forthcoming, CI will “look to challenge by way of judicial review any failure to reflect the balanced treatment of the issues in a manner reflected in the same-sex marriage legislation in England & Wales and Scotland”.

CI says that when same-sex marriage was introduced in other parts of the UK, protections were put in place to allow for conscientious objection to protect those who believe that marriage is between a man and a woman.

In particular, the CI says religious bodies and celebrants must have protection so they cannot be forced to take part in a same-sex wedding. This means they must be protected from being sued for discrimination ‘on any grounds’ – not just on the grounds of sexual orientation.

They also insist that school teachers must not be compelled to promote or endorse same-sex marriage. The legal letter states:

“Our client expects same-sex marriage regulations in NI to include no less in the way of legal protections than is provided for in the rest of the UK. We also expect similar assurances to be given by ministers in relation to the impact on education and for similar appropriate guidance to be issued to schools.”

The CI cites the Ashers judgment from the UK Supreme Court, which emphasises that no one should be compelled to endorse a view contrary to their own.

CI’s Simon Calvert said: “Same-sex marriage is about to be legalised from 13 January and proper protections for those who disagree will not be in force. That’s the implication of what the NIO says.

“Parliament took the best part of a year to debate introducing same-sex marriage in England and Wales. For Northern Ireland, MPs took only a couple of hours. In the rest of the UK there are many protections for those who disagree with same-sex marriage. Not so in Northern Ireland, with the Secretary of State and the NIO not seeming to be bothered.

“Churches must not be sued if they refuse to do a same-sex marriage. And public order law must be amended to stop church ministers being prosecuted for sermons that disagree with same-sex marriage. The new law has to make this clear.”

Last year the CI helped Ashers bakery in Belfast win Supreme Court ruling that refusing to make a cake with a gay marriage slogan on it was not discriminatory.

Asked repeatedly for clarification or guidance by the News Letter, the NIO has declined to say whether it will consult on the GB protections. A spokeswoman said: “Parliament passed legislation which requires the government to put in place legislation to allow for civil same-sex marriage and opposite sex civil partnership in Northern Ireland by January 13 2020. We are working to meet this deadline.”

Supporters of same sex marriage in Northern Ireland last week offered support for CI’s position, with some qualifications.

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International told the News Letter: “We want the same protections and freedoms available in England and Wales to be available in NI.” No church or faith group should be compelled to - or prevented from - conducting same-sex marriages, he added.

Rainbow Project director John O’Doherty agreed. “We, as with the position of the Christian Institute, believe that the protections in place in England and Wales should be extended to NI, “ he said.

However, discussing homosexuality in schools is important to help LGBT pupils feel safe, but is only protected by law in GB and not NI, he added.

LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell also agreed that NI’s same sex marriage law “should be the same as the rest of the UK”.

However he told the News Letter that there are no protections in GB for teachers, public sector workers and against indoctrination’ in schools.

“Opinions are different from actions, “ he said. “Publicly funded officials have different obligations from private citizens.”

“There is no way that a private citizen should or could be prosecuted for expressing disagreement with homosexuality. That is rightly protected free speech. But this protection does not apply to public-funded officials like teachers who have a duty to comply with the equality laws, which protect LGBTs and everyone else.”

“The law in the north of Ireland should be the same as the rest of the UK.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.