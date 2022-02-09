NI still in Covid limbo amid plan to halt rules in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. PA image

While the Prime Minister Boris Johnson was announcing his plan to “end the last domestic restrictions” still in place in England a month earlier than planned, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann was on Wednesday still awaiting legal advice on how remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland could be lifted.

The Northern Ireland Executive had been due to meet on Thursday in what Mr Swann had billed a “key date” in the pandemic, but the resignation of the DUP First MInister Paul Givan last week — and the subsequent mandatory resignation of Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill — means there is no one to chair the meeting.

Earlier this week, Mr Swann had insisted that he is prepared to press ahead with the removal of coroanvirus restrictions, despite the political crisis.

On Wednesday, however, a spokesperson for Mr Swann’s party — the UUP — confirmed that the Minister was still awaiting legal advice to provide clarity on whether he has the authority to do so in the absence of the First and Deputy First Ministers.

As things stand, several restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland — including the need to show certification to prove vaccination, natural immunity or exemption before entry to nightclubs or certain large events.

Self isolation requirements also remain in place, along with the legal requirement to wear face masks in indoor settings, and the need to record visitor information in certain settings.

On Monday, Mr Swann said the time is now right to change Northern Ireland’s public health measures from legally enforceable restrictions to guidance only.

“We need to start getting normal back,” the Minister said.

“That means moving cautiously out of the legal phase of the Covid response.”

In Westminster, meanwhile, the Prime Minister said: “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”