NI water network under ‘significant strain’ due to lack of investment, MLAs told

Northern Ireland's water infrastructure system is under "significant strain" due to years of inadequate investment, MLAs have been told.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart warned that the prolonged under-investment would lead to significantly higher costs in the future.

The Infrastructure Committee was hearing evidence from representatives of the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) about its report into the funding of water infrastructure in the region.

Northern Ireland Water, which is funded by the Department for Infrastructure , provides water and sewerage services.

It has previously warned that uncertainty around financial support and historic under-funding are having a serious impact on services.

Audit Office director Colette Kane told the committee that their report had called on the department and NI Water to complete a "comprehensive review" of potential alternative funding arrangements.

She said: "This comes on the basis of the findings of the report which clearly show a system under significant strain due to inadequate investment in water infrastructure over a number of years."

Mr Stewart asked about the long-term assessment of the sustainability of the water infrastructure network.

He said: "At what point does the system start to break down?

"Northern Ireland Water has a colossal logistical and infrastructural base that isn't being maintained to the need that it needs to be maintained to.

"That therefore leads to a more costly maintenance programme every year.

"Eventually the system breaks down.

"The money is not there at the minute but it won't be there next year or the year after and the costs will be even higher."

Michael Heery , audit manager at the NIAO, described what the MLA was referring to as "compounding inefficiency".

Mr Stewart added: "If we think it's bad now, we ain't seen nothing yet in terms of what it is going to look like in 10 years time without that investment.

"By under-investing year after year the cost of standing still is so much more significant, never mind the development that is required on top of that.

"Until the Government realise that we have a serious problem."

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins told the Northern Ireland Assembly that she had asked forensic accountants to investigate a projected budget overspend at NI Water.

She said the decision came after being informed that the board of the utility company was proposing it should overspend unless additional money is made available.

Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan told the committee that the minister's decision was a "good first step".