Jonathan Buckley

Just before Christmas, the SNP pushed through a change in the law which makes it easier to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate in Scotland, which legally alters your status from male to female (or vice-versa).

One of its key changes was that the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria was binned (this is the psychological condition which causes people to feel they have been ‘born in the wrong body’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law change also lowered the age at which people can legally switch gender to 16.

This sparked an upwelling of dismay from critics of transgenderism – particularly feminist activists, who viewed the policy as an assault on their rights to women’s-only spaces like changing rooms.

The issue was thrown into sharp relief soon after when it emerged that a convicted rapist who was originally named Adam Graham, but who went on to declare himself to be a woman called Isla Bryson, had been sent to a female prison (reportedly without undergoing any physical transition).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those speaking out over Ms Sturgeon’s departure today was DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s demise and sudden resignation should be a warning to all those politicians that pander to the woke agenda,” he said.

"The public are not fools, they see right through agendas and believe in biological facts that being a man is a man, and a woman, a woman.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked at Wednesday’s press conference if this row was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m not going to stand here and insult your intelligence and say that I live in a world that is divorced from the reality of what is going on around me.