Nicola Sturgeon resignation: 'Let this be a warning to woke politicians who deny biology' says DUP MLA
Among those foremost in celebrating Nicola Sturgeon’s departure from the top of Scottish politics are critics of transgenderism, many of whom attributed her exit to the recent row on the subject which engulfed her.
Just before Christmas, the SNP pushed through a change in the law which makes it easier to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate in Scotland, which legally alters your status from male to female (or vice-versa).
One of its key changes was that the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria was binned (this is the psychological condition which causes people to feel they have been ‘born in the wrong body’).
The law change also lowered the age at which people can legally switch gender to 16.
This sparked an upwelling of dismay from critics of transgenderism – particularly feminist activists, who viewed the policy as an assault on their rights to women’s-only spaces like changing rooms.
The issue was thrown into sharp relief soon after when it emerged that a convicted rapist who was originally named Adam Graham, but who went on to declare himself to be a woman called Isla Bryson, had been sent to a female prison (reportedly without undergoing any physical transition).
Politicians from the Alliance Party, Green Party, and SDLP spoke out in favour of the SNP’s law change at the time, and called for it to be adopted in Northern Ireland.
Among those speaking out over Ms Sturgeon’s departure today was DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley.
“Nicola Sturgeon’s demise and sudden resignation should be a warning to all those politicians that pander to the woke agenda,” he said.
"The public are not fools, they see right through agendas and believe in biological facts that being a man is a man, and a woman, a woman.”
Ms Sturgeon was asked at Wednesday’s press conference if this row was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.
Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m not going to stand here and insult your intelligence and say that I live in a world that is divorced from the reality of what is going on around me.
“But it is not the case that this decision is because of short-term issues.”