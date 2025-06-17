Nigel Farage's Reform UK explores setting up in Northern Ireland - despite TUV pact

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. His party is currently exploring the possibility of setting up branches in Northern Ireland. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Reform UK is looking at the possibility of setting up shop in Northern Ireland – despite the party still being in an electoral arrangement with the TUV.

​Nigel Farage’s party is understood to have approached a number of members in the province to gauge whether there is enough interest to set up local branches.

Reform is soaring in polls in Great Britain, and with a string of victories in English local elections behind them now look like serious contenders in the next UK general election.

However, the party is still in a formal pact with the TUV, with agreed policies on issues such as the Irish Sea border, taxation and immigration.

Former Reform UK co-leader Ben Habib – who left the party after a dispute with Nigel Farage – says he “cannot be trusted with the union” and has urged unionists “trust them at your peril”.

The TUV has declined to comment on the matter.

The relationship between TUV and Reform has been strained since Nigel Farage returned to frontline politics ahead of last year’s general election. During the campaign the Reform leader endorsed DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson in the general election.

Reform later clarified its position, saying that it “remains committed” to its alliance with the TUV, adding that Mr Farage was giving a “personal view” and that he will not change the party’s deal with the TUV.

Mr Farage said he would be be endorsing the two DUP candidates “as people I fought with all through the Brexit years”.

Ian Paisley subsequently lost the former DUP heartland of North Antrim to the TUV leader.

Mr Allister does not take the Reform whip in the House of Commons, instead supporting the party on areas set out in a memorandum of understanding signed off to much fanfare under the leadership of Richard Tice in 2024.

The DUP has previously called Reform UK the “paymaster for unionist division” – but later welcomed the party’s endorsement of its Westminster candidates.

Ben Habib says his former party cannot be trusted on the Union. He told the News Letter: “Reform is apparently considering entering domestic politics in Northern Ireland. They will likely paint themselves as pro-Union.

“Trust them at your peril. Before I joined Reform, Farage told me he would back the DUP even if they did the dirty on the Windsor Framework. They duly did the dirty and Farage still stuck by his old muckers, Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson in the 2024 General Election.

“Indeed, he stuck a knife in the back of the TUV, with which Reform, when I was deputy leader, forged an alliance. Farage is also on the record saying the ‘North’ would inevitably unite with the Republic and Mary Lou McDonald is someone with whom he would share a platform - both views repugnant to a Unionist. Farage is also pro-devolution. He cannot be trusted with the integrity of the United Kingdom”.

During the Brexit referendum, Mr Farage told the News Letter that he shared a platform with [then-Sinn Fein deputy leader] Mary Lou McDonald. He said it was “something which I had to think very long and hard about doing – but I did it on the basis that I thought this issue was bigger than anything that divided us”.

The Reform leader has in the past said that there would be a united Ireland “one day” but not immediately.

Jim Allister has previously described the comments as “dubious utterances”.

An email was sent to a number of members by the party in recent days, saying Mr Farage’s party is “reaching out to explore the possibility of developing Reform UK’s presence in Northern Ireland”.

The correspondence continued: “While we’ve seen strong growth across much of the UK, we’re now looking to understand whether there is local interest and appetite for building something meaningful in Northern Ireland, and we want to hear from our members first”.

They said they are currently trying to identify individuals who may be interested in: helping set up interim branches; coordinating local activity; being a local point of contact or “just staying informed as things progress”.

Reform says it “isn’t a commitment” to these aims, but “just a way to help us understand whether the enthusiasm and energy might be”.

It is not Nigel Farage’s first foray into Northern Ireland politics. The UKIP party which he led for many years was briefly represented in the Northern Ireland Assembly, after former UUP MLA David McNarry defected to the party.