DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris with copies of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document. The deal promises legislation to repeal a duty to have 'regard' for an all-Ireland economy, but the government won't say when that will happen.

In its Safeguarding the Union command paper, the government commits to repealing “all statutory duties relating to the ‘all-island economy’".

When asked when the legislation will be brought forward, and why hasn't it happened already, an NIO spokesperson said “we have nothing further to comment on this” beyond what in in the deal.

The command paper commits to repealing part of the EU Withdrawal Act 2018.

It says: “We will legislate separately to ensure this important change comes into effect. This will mean a full and complete repeal of all statutory duties relating to the 'all-island economy' that apply to Ministers or competent authorities. We will ensure that statutory guidance issued under the UK Internal Market Act 2020 - as set out in this paper - fully reflects this".

The DUP says it meets regularly with the UK Government as part of the implementation process. A spokesperson said: “Further specific legislative measures, across a number of commitments, are required and subject to the Parliamentary timetable we expect them to be tabled in due course as agreed. Other non-legislative measures will also be progressed by the Government in accordance with the timelines discussed”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said in a party election broadcast last week that the DUP “have removed the all-Ireland economy commitment”.

Loyalist anti-protocol activist Jamie Bryson said: “The DUP have said this has happened; their language is framed in terms of presenting this as something which has happened. It has not; anyone can go and look up the legislation today to see it remains in force. They could have said they have secured a promise to repeal it, at some unspecified figure date, from a Government who may not be here in a matter of months".

A 2017 EU-UK joint report initially mentioned the "the all-island economy". When the UK legislated to leave the EU, ministers were required to have "due regard" to that report and – by extension – the all-Ireland economy.

Economy minister Conor Murphy has said that the proposed repeal was to “give cover to the DUP” – arguing “the fact is there's a lot of rhetoric in there which doesn't have any real legal standing”.