Casement Park in Belfast. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

In December, the department told the News Letter that it had provided £11.9m of grant funding to the Ulster Council of the GAA – and officials confirmed today that figure remains unchanged.

There has been much speculation in recent days about the total cost – and where the money would come from for the project which has been beset by delays for a decade. DUP MP Jim Shannon suggested the figure could be as much as £220m.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The redevelopment of Casement Park is an Executive commitment under the Regional Stadia Programme. The Executive has allocated £62.5m towards the project.

“The Department for Communities has spent £11.9m to date on the Casement Park project”.

They said money spent so far has come out of the original commitment.

When asked if the minister expects a greater contribution from the GAA than the £15m they have said they will contribute, as spokesperson said: “Funding requirements will be agreed with partners. For commercial reasons we will not be providing any comment on costs”.

The original cost of the project was estimated at £77.5m. This week the Irish government promised £42m and the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the BBC last year: “We'll get the money, don't you worry”.

The Tory minister also said: "I'm quite sure the UK government wants to help. But we will work with all partners to deliver the Casement Park stadium."

He said that once the Euro 2028 bid was won (which it was) – “we'll sit down round a table and the money will get sorted out".

If completed, the venue would host games at the Euro 2028 football tournament – potentially including Northern Ireland fixtures.

There has been opposition to playing the games at Casement from significant sections of the Northern Ireland support, with protest banners displayed at matches and anti-Casement chanting from the stands.