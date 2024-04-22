Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bill is set to be brought to the Northern Ireland Assembly later in the mandate.

Ms Long told the Assembly on Monday that the proposed legislation will not create new crimes, but instead look at motivation for existing offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During questions for her department, Ms Long was asked by DUP MLA Joanne Bunting whether it will "turn the PSNI into the thought police".

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long insisted there is "no intent to criminalise thought" in a proposed hate crime Bill

TUV MLA Jim Allister asked Ms Long following what he termed "disastrous Scottish legislation" whether "misgendering" would be an offence.

Ms Long responded "no" to Mr Allister's question, and responding to Ms Bunting added: "There is no intent to criminalise thought.

"There is no intent to criminalise opinion. Any legislation will be developed in accordance with articles nine and ten of the European Convention on Human Rights, and as such will not affect people's ability to have private conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fact, the intention in terms of freedom of expression is to extend the protections for freedom of expression to exist for all private conversations, irrespective of where it takes place, unlike the current situation where only in a private residence is it protected."

Ms Long went on: "I have no plans to criminalise free speech.

"I have no plans to make a description of another person's biological sex a criminal offence, however, targeting a person because of who they are or what they believe, be it their race, religion, political belief, sexuality, gender identity or disability, is wrong.

"It is not necessarily criminal, but it is wrong, and from my perspective the purpose of the hate crime Bill, which will be brought to the Assembly in the latter half of this mandate, is to support victims and to send a clear message that hate crime in any shape or form will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The final content of the Bill is still under consideration but there is no intention to criminalise opinion."

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said race hate crime levels in Northern Ireland are now higher than sectarian hate crime and asked whether the Bill will "get to the heart of the increased race hate crime we are experiencing".

Ms Long said the Bill seeks to look at the stirring up of hatred and attacks motivated by hatred.

"We are not creating new crimes. What we are doing is taking into account the motivation for those crimes," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad