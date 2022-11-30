EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30 File photo dated 04/04/17 of food in a shopping trolley. Food inflation has surged to 12.4% to hit a new record amid predictions of dampened Christmas cheer and an “increasingly bleak” winter. Issue date: Wednesday November 30, 2022.

Edwin Poots made the comment in an interview with the News Letter as new figures show food inflation soaring 12.4% to hit a new record.

The DUP MLA, who in his role as agriculture minister earlier this year warned of the dire consequences for farming following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the increased food prices in supermarkets reflect the increased costs faced by farmers.

He was speaking to the News Letter as new figures from the British Retail Consortium showed food inflation has accelerated considerably to 12.4% in November, up from October’s 11.6%.

The BRC-Nielsen IQ Shop Price Index shows the food price inflation is being driven particularly by the cost of meat, eggs and dairy.

In March, Mr Poots had told Stormont’s agriculture committee of his “grave concerns” that the poultry, pork and dairy industries in particular would suffer from the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, he told the News Letter: "There’s two things really driving it. Number one is the cost of oil and gas, which everything in food relies upon - all of your transportation, your food production, your fertiliser which relies on oil and gas.

"That, coupled with a reduction in Ukrainian wheat, sunflower oil and so forth coming onto the market has had a really major impact on the sectors that are involved here."