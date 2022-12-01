Hillsborough Village, which is the Northern Ireland residence of King Charles III, was honoured with its new title during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. However, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has highlighted a £300k need in its budget preventing it from creating new ‘Royal Hillsborough’ road signs.Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members argued at a special meeting with DfI, that a lack of new signage for the monarch’s residence is costing the district a “significant” loss in tourism.

Councillor Andrew Gowan (DUP) said: “There is dismay and disappointment that after a year of having Royal status that Hillsborough does not have even one sign that states its correct title of Royal Hillsborough.“The reasons for the delays are open to speculation, however we are where we are. I note there are 100 direction signs required (in the district). However, visitors need to know who we are and where we are.

“I would ask that we focus on the main roads that should have the updated signage such as the A1 in order to attract visitors to the area. In response, the department has alluded to a lack of finances and has offered a temporary remedy for the ‘Royal’ signage concerns.

Crowds in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King during his last visit after the death of the Queen

DfI Eastern Division manager, Des McFarlane said: “We will look to target high profile road signs such as the A1 and do our best. “However, there is an overall cost for signage of £300k for all signs, and that is just money that we don’t have or are likely to have any time soon.

“We are looking at putting overlaying text on existing signs. “I would not be able to give a time-frame on this, though we will endeavour to progress as soon as we can.”