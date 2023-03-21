No plans to seek changes to Rishi Sunak Windsor Framework deal with EU says No10

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman rejected suggestions that the DUP had been misled over the operation of the “Stormont brake” which gives the UK a veto over he imposition of new EU rules in Northern Ireland. “It is set out in the legal text. The EU has no role in deciding whether the brake is used or whether the rule is disapplied.

The treaty is clear it is for the people of the UK alone. “It is up to MLAs in the Northern Ireland Assembly to decide whether to trigger the brake … and then if triggered the rule in question is suspended automatically from coming into effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK Government has an unequivocal veto to enable the rule to be permanently disapplied.” Downing Street said ministers stood ready to have further consultations with the DUP ahead of Wednesday’s Commons vote on the Windsor Framework.

The official spokesman for Rishi Sunak (pictured, inset) said: “We remain confident that this is the best deal for Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident that this is the best deal for Northern Ireland. “Of course we wanted to give the DUP and other parties as much time as possible to consider the deal and come to a view.

“Equally we need to provide certainty to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland which is why we have started the process of votes. “The DUP are important partners in this. We want to answer any further questions they have and provide any necessary reassurance and we stand ready to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has said the Windsor Declaration is done, and the onus is now on the governments and parties to get devolved government in Northern Ireland moving. “The deal is done & huge economic opportunities are before us,” she tweeted.