The DUP say there can be no role for the Irish Government in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland after a Westminster report emphasised a role for Dublin in decisions about the future operation of Stormont.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has warned about any Dublin role in NI's internal affairs - and said that the NI Protocol is the "most significant governance defect within the institutions at present".

A report by the Northern Ireland Affairs committee – which was opposed by its two unionist MPs – recommended changes to the operation of Stormont in “close consultation” with the Irish government.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart – who sits on the committee – said that any review of how Stormont works needs to rule out a role for the Irish Government in Northern Ireland’s internal affairs - and “bring the governance of Northern Ireland fully into line with this”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report on the future of devolution in Northern Ireland recommended scrapping the title of deputy first minister and having two joint first ministers in the next Assembly. It also suggested getting rid of the current ‘veto’ over the institutions by allowing a two thirds “supermajority” of MLAs to elect both the speaker and first ministers.

The document emphasises its desire for a consultative role for the Irish government in relation to changes to the operation of Northern Ireland’s democratic institutions. The Belfast Agreement operates under three strands. Strand One focuses on the internal governance of Northern Ireland – and is what set up the NI Assembly and Executive. Strand Two set up the North-South institutions to encourage co-operation across the Irish border where there was mutual agreement in certain areas – and Strand Three dealt with east-west relationships.

In its recommendation to change how the speaker and first ministers are elected, the report says the UK government should act "in close consultation with the Government of Ireland and the Northern Ireland parties” to legislate “to amend the Northern Ireland Act 1998” on these issues.

The DUP tabled a ‘minority report’ on the paper – saying that while they are not opposed to reform – it must contain protections for Strand One issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Lockhart also said that the appropriate time for such a review is not now, but when the Stormont institutions are working. The Upper Bann MP said: “In line with the three stranded principle at the heart of the various Agreements, there can be no role for the Irish Government in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland. Consequently, any review must recognise that there can be no role for the Irish Government in determining the internal affairs of Northern Ireland and must seek to bring the governance of Northern Ireland fully into line with this.”

The MP also said the biggest democratic issue facing Northern Ireland is the Irish Sea border: “The most significant governance defect within the institutions at present has resulted from the democratic deficit created by the ceding of legislative powers in 300 areas of law to the EU under the Protocol without the express or advance consent of the majority of people in Northern Ireland or any say for their elected representatives. How will any reform process address the need to protect the principle of consent and cross community consent?”, she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his party has always called for “a factory reset to the settings of the Belfast Agreement, which received the support of over 71% of our population”. The Upper Bann MLA added: “Any changes to the process of governing must be put before the people of Northern Ireland. The principle of consent needs to be at the heart of any change.”

The SDLP and Alliance Party welcomed the recommendations. North Down MP Stephen Farry said: “It was always envisaged the Agreement would evolve to meet changing demographics and circumstances, whilst respecting and preserving its underlying principles. The past 25 years have demonstrated an underlying instability, unfairness and lack of effectiveness of the institutions. In particular, the institutions have only been operational for 60 per cent of that time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP also said that any review or reform of the Belfast Agreement in the medium term must incorporate a reassessment of the Government’s support for the Executive and for frontline services. The party also said the motivation for reform “must not be to simply reduce representation from unionism or nationalism in order to facilitate the electoral success of other traditions”.

Sinn Fein hit out at the DUP boycott of Stormont and said the party needed to respect the results of the last assembly election. A party spokesperson said “This would enable the Assembly and Executive Review Committee set up under the Good Friday Agreement to do its work. Sinn Féin is very much up for those discussions within that committee."