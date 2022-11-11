No stock in current talks resolving Northern Ireland Protocol says TUV

TUV Leader Jim Allister speaks during a anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Bangor, County Down. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022.

Mr Martin has praised Rishi Sunak’s “pragmatic” approach to resolving the protocol and said that he and Rishi Sunak want to get issues resolved “in a harmonious way”.

He said a “window of opportunity” exists to reach a deal.

Michael Gove, the UK’s intergovernmental relations minister, said he was “optimistic” about finding a resolution to the row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland

However the TUV led by Jim Allister said that idea that these issues will be resolved in the current talks is “for the birds”.

A spokesperson for the party commented: "The fundamental issues with the Protocol cannot be resolved without restoring Northern Ireland's place as a full and equal part of the UK.

"That means arrangements which respect Article Six of the Acts of Union which guarantees freedom of trade within the UK.

"It means removing a situation where we are subject to foreign laws we do not make and cannot change all overseen by a foreign court.

"Unless and until this situation changes no unionist can return to the Executive, an Executive which would require ministers to implement the Protocol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: "The idea that these issues will be resolved in the current talks is for the birds as the mandate which the EU has received for the talks precludes the possibility of fundamental change."

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed unilateral domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.