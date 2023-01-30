Foyle MP Colum Eastwood lays a floral tribute at the Bloody Sunday monument during yesterday's Bloody Sunday Annual Remembrance Service Pic: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announced yesterday that he is nominating the Bloody Sunday families for the honour.

Thirteen civil rights protestors were shot dead by British soldiers and 15 injured in the Bogside area of the city on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers that day died four months later.

An inquiry found in 2010 that none of the casualties were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting. The then-prime minister David Cameron apologised in the House of Commons, saying that the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at the victims’ group SEFF, said it is “deeply unfortunate” just one group of bereaved families were being put forward for the Peace Prize.

“I would want to continue to acknowledge the impact of Bloody Sunday upon those families who had innocent loved ones killed on that fateful day,” Mr Donaldson told the News Letter.

“It should not have happened and anyone who fails to acknowledge the human consequence of the events of the events of that day, really do need to take a long hard look at themselves and their own values system.”

He continued: “It is, however, deeply unfortunate that a political leader has saw fit to select a particular group of bereaved families impacted by the Troubles to receive an award which is actually something which each and every innocent impacted by terrorism or other Troubles-related criminal violence could lay claim to, those who refused to engage in violent action against their neighbour, whether before, during or after a point when they were most grievously wronged.”

He urged Mr Eastwood to acknowledge others who died during the conflict, saying: “Today (30th January) we do think of the Bloody Sunday families and we will also think of the family of Maj Robin Alers-Hankey shot in Londonderry four months earlier in 1972 by Provisional IRA terrorists, but who also died on the 30th January.

“We will also remember two RUC GC police officers murdered in the city by Provisional IRA terrorists, just three days earlier on 27th January – Sgt Peter Gilgunn and Con David Montgomery.”

Mr Donaldson added: “So today on this anniversary and from this point onwards, let's see genuine acts of reconciliation (and not the continued policy of selectiveness). Colum Eastwood could reference Maj Alers-Hankey, Sgt Gilgunn and Con Montgomery and the losses experienced by their families, and unionist political leaders could acknowledge the human loss and effects upon Bloody Sunday families – that's what we'll be doing.”

Mr Eastwood was among those attending 51st anniversary commemoration events in Londonderry yesterday.

A remembrance service was followed by the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the Derry Corps of the Order of Malta, a voluntary ambulance organisation.

The SDLP leader said: “The Bloody Sunday families have gained respect and admiration from across the world over their 51-year battle for truth and justice.

“They have faced down the might of the British establishment who tried to cover up the events of that dreadful day, blackening their loved ones’ names in the process, but they never stopped fighting for what’s right and remain an inspiration to oppressed people everywhere.

“Derry and the North has come a long way from the events of Bloody Sunday and with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching we should be proud of our achievements.”

He added: “These people have been put through a horrendous ordeal, but throughout they have shown no bitterness and kept on with a quiet dignity and the assurance of one who is just in their cause.

“No matter what has been thrown at them, they have never given up hope and have used their platform to support and educate others advocating civil rights, peace, justice and reconciliation.

