Non-aligned People Before Profit demand a border poll within two years amid 'pantomime' Stormont debate

It is the fifth time the Assembly has met since the May election, with the cost of living specifically being invoked to justify the previous four.

Formally, the Assembly is meant to choose a speaker before it can be properly resurrected, but in the meantime, for the sake of the debate today, UUP MLA Alan Chambers is serving as the interim speaker.

Without the support of the DUP, any proposal for a new speaker will inevitably fail.

Michelle O’Neill was the first main speaker, accusing the DUP of “abandoning our people to a Tory government” and of following a strategy “dictated by a handful of loyalist bloggers”.

She said the DUP “should be ashamed of yourselves”.

Gordon Lyons of the DUP rose to respond, calling the day’s proceedings “a farce”.

"We believe devolution needs a firm foundation to succeed,” he said – and for his party, that means dealing with the Protocol.

Temporary speaker, UUP man Alan Chambers, addressing the Assembly today, 7-12-22

Among those also speaking was Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit, a party which formally designates as “other”, as opposed to “nationalist” or “unionist”.

Mr Carroll said: “If this Assembly isn’t restored, then I believe the denial of democracy should be met with democracy, and a border poll should be called within two years.

"People should be given a say in reshaping this island for the benefit of the many – not the DUP or the economic elites.”

