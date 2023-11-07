The widow of a UUP MP murdered by the IRA has been instrumental in creating a book which reveals why so many border Protestant farms lie abandoned – yet still full of the personal possessions of their owners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norah Bradford's own story was the catalyst behind the new book, which details the terror of 500 border families whose loved ones were singled out and murdered by the IRA along the border.

Her husband Rev Robert Bradford, a former Methodist Minister, was shot dead by two IRA men while he held a constituency clinic at Finaghy Community Centre in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Border Cleansing: Unveiling Stories of Courage and Resilience during the Troubles came into being after the launch of her own life story, When Time is Taken, in 2021.

Norah Bradford, the wife of the late Rev Robert Bradford MP, has been instrumental in the creation of a new book detailing the experiences of 12 of the 500 border Protestants targeted by the IRA. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In the wake of her book, she and the publisher, Ballymena man Maurice Wylie, were invited to south Armagh to meet a number of victims of IRA terrorism.

Mr Wylie said: "They asked us if we would tell their stories too and obviously we could not say no. So we promised we would and the only condition was that we would tell exactly what happened – with nothing fluffy about it."

The resulting book is divided into two sections - the full unedited stories of 12 border families targeted by the IRA, and a further section analysing the 500 murders carried out along the full length of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the Troubles, many people were driven out, moved out or emigrated, but the stories recounted in this book are from the ones who chose to stay and love this land, even when their fathers, mothers,brothers and sisters were killed and their livelihoods wiped out, because they were forced to sell or just abandon their farms," Mrs Bradford wrote in the foreword.

Publisher Maurice Wylie said he was deeply moved by a map on the wall when he visited South Armagh which showed all the murdered bombings and shootings carried out by republicans during the Troubles in the area.

"Numerous farms along the border sit empty of life and livestock, overgrown by weeds; personal possessions have been left behind, and pictures still hang on the walls. Those who lived there, who called it their home, have vanished from the area because of terrorism and they may still have an uncertain future….These people are taking the risk of baring their souls in order to reveal the truth about what happened, told in their own words, without censorship from any government or person who would seek to rewrite history."

She added: “I ask you to not forget them."

Mr Wylie says the book reveals much material never told until now, such as what took place before, during and after the Kingsmill massacre; new information on the Darkley Massacre; the 26 member IRA unit told to stand down in Cork as they were about to kidnap three Protestants from Co Armagh; A Stormont MLA who oversaw the Enniskillen bombing and the terrorists who were stopped and let go off in the shadow of the Mournes.

The book is launched on Wednesday 8 November at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown at 7:30pm, hosted by broadcaster George Jones and his band, Heart & Soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad