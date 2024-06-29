North Antrim: Allister claims traditional Ulster Unionist voters could back him in battle with Paisley

Baroness (Kate) Hoey canvassing on behalf of Jim Allister in Ballymena.

Robin Swann may be running in South Antrim in the general election, but his absence could prove crucial north of the constituency border – at least according to the challenger Jim Allister.

The TUV boss believes he can overturn decades of Paisley dominance in the unionist heartland – with the assistance of Ulster Unionist voters who previously backed Mr Swann.

That is something that senior UUP figures aren’t dismissing, although they deny effectively running a paper candidate in North Antrim – as does their candidate Jackson Minford.

Ian Paisley last faced a direct head to head Westminster battle with the TUV boss in 2010. He does not appear outwardly concerned about the challenge – saying his “record of service is incredible”.

DUP candidate Ian Paisley is confident his "incredible" record of service will secure the support of voters in North Antrim - as he faces a challenge from TUV leader Jim Allister.

He is also bullish about the endorsement of Nigel Farage, telling the News Letter the Reform UK leader “backs Paisley as a man who is right on all the big issues, someone who he has worked with and someone he trusts. Effectively, Farage holed the TUV dingy below the waterline. Meanwhile Allister has struggled to come to terms with this and to explain it away. In truth it’s like watching a poor fellow being dumped by his girl but still thinking he has a chance!”.

The DUP candidate adds: “Meanwhile Ian Paisley rises above the name calling, vote splitting antics of Jim Allister, asking people to vote for an MP who works for all, on all issues, all the time. He doesn’t need to advertise or prove his Unionist credentials or his identity”.

However, Jim Allister says the election fundamentally “comes down to an issue of trust”.

He said: “Others are going to the electorate with the basis message trust us with your vote in July so we can do what we claimed we already had done in February.

“I detect a clear appetite for change on the ground and a recognition that the DUP have proven to be unreliable on the big issues.

“It is also encouraging to encounter the large number of traditional Ulster Unionist voters who recognise that it is a two horse race in North Antrim and are planning to lend their support to me on this occasion.”

But Mr Paisley said he “called out the Windsor Framework when he said it didn’t ‘cut the mustard’; and he opposed the Donaldson Deal both in the party and in Parliament.

“It has left many on Jim Allister’s group to ask why on earth Jim Allister even decided to, after 14 years of absence from the race, to stand against him, other than to damage the DUP”.

At the last Assembly election, the DUP lost a seat in North Antrim after a 15% drop in its vote compared to the 2017 vote. Both the TUV and UUP vote increased, with the DUP vote at 25.7% and the TUV just ahead of the UUP on 21.3%. Robin Swann contested that election – buoyed by his stint as health minister during the pandemic. Ian Paisley was not on the ballot at the Assembly, so his personal vote could make a difference. The first head-to-head between Mr Paisley and Mr Allister in 14 years will be decided on Thursday.